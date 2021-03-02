Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Blue Star Land wants to build a mixed-use project in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles south of Dallas The developer, which is led by Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys professional football team, has proposed building...
Dallas Business Journal Spire Realty Group is offering for sale the City Place mixed-use development in downtown Fort Worth, Texas An asking price was not known The property consists of 531,468 square feet of office space at 100 and 300 Throckmorton...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to begin on the 361-unit Galatyn Park Station apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas Legacy Partners is the project’s developer It’s being built on the east side of US Highway...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Crow Holdings has bought Seville Uptown, a 363-unit apartment property in Dallas Cypress Real Estate Advisors of Austin, Texas, sold the complex, at 2626 Reagan St in the city’s Oak Lawn neighborhood, for an...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has bought the historic Magnolia Building in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Grapevine, Texas, hotel operator acquired the nearly century-old property from Holtze Magnolia LLP of Denver, which had brought it to...
Tampa Bay Business Journal American Land Ventures is breaking ground soon on 334, a 220-unit luxury apartment property in downtown St Petersburg, Fla The 24-story development is being built at 334 Second Ave South and will be ready in...
Charlotte Business Journal Aventon Cos wants to develop a 298-unit apartment property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Sandy Ridge, NC The property is being planned for a 206-acre site at the corner of New Town Road and State Highway 16 It will...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Co is developing a 27-story office project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Dallas City Council recently approved the 670,000-square-foot development, which is being built at the corner of McKinney and Maple...
Dallas Morning News Palladium USA has unveiled plans to build a 324-unit apartment project in Little Elm, Texas, about 36 miles north of Dallas The four-story property, dubbed The District at Elm, is being planned for a development site near Main...