Atlanta Business Chronicle Starwood Capital Group has acquired three office buildings totaling about 459,000 square feet in suburban Atlanta for $135 million, or about $254/sf The seller was not identified The buildings, Stonebridge I, II and III,...
Charlotte Business Journal Harbor Group International has paid $30 million, or $156,250/unit, for the Harlowe Apartments, a 192-unit property in Charlotte, NC The complex, at 10900 Point South Drive, was built in 1986 Meanwhile, the Norfolk, Va,...
ACORE Capital has provided $81 million of construction financing for Adams & Grant, a proposed 296-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, will allow the property’s developer, Cityview, to start...
Denver Business Journal United Properties is planning to develop Applewood Pointe of Westminster, an 85-unit seniors-housing property in Westminster, Colo The Minneapolis developer expects construction to begin on the project in the summer of 2022...
Dallas Business Journal Blue Star Land wants to build a mixed-use project in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles south of Dallas The developer, which is led by Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys professional football team, has proposed building...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to begin on the 361-unit Galatyn Park Station apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas Legacy Partners is the project’s developer It’s being built on the east side of US Highway...
Dallas Morning News Stillwater Capital Investments has plans to build a warehouse and distribution building with more than 900,000 square feet in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas The project will be called Forney Logistics Crossing...
Tampa Bay Business Journal American Land Ventures is breaking ground soon on 334, a 220-unit luxury apartment property in downtown St Petersburg, Fla The 24-story development is being built at 334 Second Ave South and will be ready in...
Charlotte Business Journal Aventon Cos wants to develop a 298-unit apartment property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Sandy Ridge, NC The property is being planned for a 206-acre site at the corner of New Town Road and State Highway 16 It will...