Dwight Capital has provided $2018 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against the 242-unit Twin Oaks at Southwood apartment property in Tallahassee, Fla The loan allowed the...
Real Estate NJ DNA Motoring has signed a lease to fully occupy a 300,700-square-foot industrial property that’s under construction in Florence, NJ Black Creek Group is developing the building, at 839 Railroad Ave, which is set to open in the...
Bank OZK has provided $130 million of construction financing for a proposed 371-unit apartment property in the Brooklyn Basin development in Oakland, Calif The loan was arranged by Newmark The property, which will include 31,000 square feet of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has originated $537 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 528-unit Worthington Meadows apartment property in Worthington, Ohio, about 20 miles north of Columbus, Ohio The 12-year loan...
Commercial Observer Amalgamated Insurance has renewed its office lease for 105,000 square feet at 333 Westchester Ave in White Plains, NY Cohen Brothers Realty Corp, which owns the four-building property, noted that the lease is the largest for...
Commercial Observer Northwind Group has provided $56 million of financing against unsold residential condominium units at 145 Central Park North in Manhattan Lantern Real Estate arranged the loan Grid Group developed the 37-unit building, which is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Add TPG Real Estate Finance Trust to the list of alternative lenders that have restarted their lending activities The mortgage REIT, sponsored by TPG Global, had moved to the sidelines soon after the...
Midwest Real Estate Journal Colliers Mortgage has provided an $182 million Fannie Mae loan to finance Peak Capital Partners’s acquisition of the 98-unit Crossroads at Elm Creek in Maple Grove, Minn The loan has a 10-year term and amortizes on...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $32 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund Raia Capital Management’s acquisition of Azola West Palm Beach, a 179-unit apartment property in West Palm Beach,...