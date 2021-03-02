Log In or Subscribe to read more
Sacramento Business Journal STAG Industrial Inc has paid $26 million, or $9727/sf, for a 267,284-square-foot industrial building at 5440 Stationers Way in Sacramento, Calif The Boston REIT purchased the property from Goldrich & Kest Industries...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Starwood Capital Group has acquired three office buildings totaling about 459,000 square feet in suburban Atlanta for $135 million, or about $254/sf The seller was not identified The buildings, Stonebridge I, II and III,...
Charlotte Business Journal Harbor Group International has paid $30 million, or $156,250/unit, for the Harlowe Apartments, a 192-unit property in Charlotte, NC The complex, at 10900 Point South Drive, was built in 1986 Meanwhile, the Norfolk, Va,...
Vista Investment Group has paid $3048 million, or $16410/sf, for Signature Centre, a 185,743-square-foot office building in the Denver suburb of Golden, Colo The five-story building, at 14143 Denver West Parkway, becomes the Los Angeles...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Oak Realty Group has paid $52 million, or $208,835/unit, for the 249-unit Hinton Heights apartment complex in Cottage Grove, Minn The Deerfield, Ill, developer and investor acquired the property...
St Louis Business Journal Invesco Real Estate has paid $709 million, or $255,036/unit, for the 278-unit Cortona at Forest Park Apartments in St Louis The Atlanta investment company purchased the property from Balke Brown Transwestern, which had...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Crow Holdings has bought Seville Uptown, a 363-unit apartment property in Dallas Cypress Real Estate Advisors of Austin, Texas, sold the complex, at 2626 Reagan St in the city’s Oak Lawn neighborhood, for an...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has bought the historic Magnolia Building in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Grapevine, Texas, hotel operator acquired the nearly century-old property from Holtze Magnolia LLP of Denver, which had brought it to...
Woodspear Properties has paid $255 million, or nearly $229,730/unit, for the Buttes, a 111-unit apartment property in Loveland, Colo, which is just south of Fort Collins, Colo The San Marcos, Calif, investor bought the 25-year-old property, on seven...