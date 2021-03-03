Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Public Storage has paid $261 million, or about $12572/sf, for a pair of self-storage facilities with a combined 207,608 square feet in Durham, NC The Glendale, Calif, self-storage company bought the properties from an...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $91 million, or $19198/sf, for the 474,000-square-foot Southeast Phoenix Distribution Center in Chandler, Ariz The Chicago non-traded REIT purchased the property from its developer, Conor Commercial Real Estate of...
South Florida Business Journal GDF Properties has paid $173 million, or about $91,534/unit, for a portfolio of 29 apartment buildings with a total of 189 units in Broward County, Fla The Joyce M Tinglof Land Trust was the seller The largest...
Bisnow Carr Properties has agreed to sell a 49 percent stake in Washington, DC,’s Midtown Center, in a deal that values the 869,000-square-foot office building at $980 million, or $1,128/sf The Washington company will retain the remaining...
Sacramento Business Journal STAG Industrial Inc has paid $26 million, or $9727/sf, for a 267,284-square-foot industrial building at 5440 Stationers Way in Sacramento, Calif The Boston REIT purchased the property from Goldrich & Kest Industries...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Starwood Capital Group has acquired three office buildings totaling about 459,000 square feet in suburban Atlanta for $135 million, or about $254/sf The seller was not identified The buildings, Stonebridge I, II and III,...
Charlotte Business Journal Harbor Group International has paid $30 million, or $156,250/unit, for the Harlowe Apartments, a 192-unit property in Charlotte, NC The complex, at 10900 Point South Drive, was built in 1986 Meanwhile, the Norfolk, Va,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Harrison Real Estate Capital and LCB Senior Living has paid $48 million, or $533,333/unit, for the 90-unit Residence at Watertown Square seniors-housing property in the Boston suburb of...
Vista Investment Group has paid $3048 million, or $16410/sf, for Signature Centre, a 185,743-square-foot office building in the Denver suburb of Golden, Colo The five-story building, at 14143 Denver West Parkway, becomes the Los Angeles...