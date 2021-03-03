Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Public Storage has paid $261 million, or about $12572/sf, for a pair of self-storage facilities with a combined 207,608 square feet in Durham, NC The Glendale, Calif, self-storage company bought the properties from an...
Triangle Business Journal NorthView Partners has filed plans to build a 220-unit apartment project in downtown Cary, NC The five-story property, dubbed Meridian East Chatham, is being planned for a three-acre site at 229 East Chatham St It will...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and PGIM Real Estate is planning to break ground soon on a 315-unit apartment project in Plantation, Fla The venture recently bought a 54-acre development site at 1301 SW 80th Terrace from...
Ready Capital has provided $104 million of financing against the 200-unit City Gardens apartment property in San Francisco The three-year loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, allows the property’s developer, Panoramic Interests of San...
South Florida Business Journal Easton Group has started construction on a 127,000-square-foot warehouse property in Doral, Fla The property is being built on a seven-acre site at 1500 NW 97th Ave as part of the International Corporate Park...
South Florida Business Journal GDF Properties has paid $173 million, or about $91,534/unit, for a portfolio of 29 apartment buildings with a total of 189 units in Broward County, Fla The Joyce M Tinglof Land Trust was the seller The largest...
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $557 million of construction financing for the development of a 300-unit apartment project in Oakland Park, Fla, about four miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla Ram Realty Advisors recently...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has originated $386 million of Fannie Mae financing against the 432-unit Brighton Village apartment property in Brighton, NY, about four miles south of Rochester, NY The loan allowed the...