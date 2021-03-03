Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Buchanan Street Partners has paid $22 million, or $20,000/unit, for a 1,100-unit self-storage facility at 6191 SE Powell Blvd in Portland, Ore The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Leon Capital Group The...
Triangle Business Journal Public Storage has paid $261 million, or about $12572/sf, for a pair of self-storage facilities with a combined 207,608 square feet in Durham, NC The Glendale, Calif, self-storage company bought the properties from an...
South Florida Business Journal GDF Properties has paid $173 million, or about $91,534/unit, for a portfolio of 29 apartment buildings with a total of 189 units in Broward County, Fla The Joyce M Tinglof Land Trust was the seller The largest...
Bisnow Carr Properties has agreed to sell a 49 percent stake in Washington, DC,’s Midtown Center, in a deal that values the 869,000-square-foot office building at $980 million, or $1,128/sf The Washington company will retain the remaining...
Sacramento Business Journal STAG Industrial Inc has paid $26 million, or $9727/sf, for a 267,284-square-foot industrial building at 5440 Stationers Way in Sacramento, Calif The Boston REIT purchased the property from Goldrich & Kest Industries...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Starwood Capital Group has acquired three office buildings totaling about 459,000 square feet in suburban Atlanta for $135 million, or about $254/sf The seller was not identified The buildings, Stonebridge I, II and III,...
Charlotte Business Journal Harbor Group International has paid $30 million, or $156,250/unit, for the Harlowe Apartments, a 192-unit property in Charlotte, NC The complex, at 10900 Point South Drive, was built in 1986 Meanwhile, the Norfolk, Va,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Harrison Real Estate Capital and LCB Senior Living has paid $48 million, or $533,333/unit, for the 90-unit Residence at Watertown Square seniors-housing property in the Boston suburb of...
Vista Investment Group has paid $3048 million, or $16410/sf, for Signature Centre, a 185,743-square-foot office building in the Denver suburb of Golden, Colo The five-story building, at 14143 Denver West Parkway, becomes the Los Angeles...