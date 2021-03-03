Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of APF Properties and Drake Street Partners is converting the former warehouse at 60 Charlton St in Manhattan into 100,000 square feet of office space It bought the six-story building four years ago for $65 million,...
Triangle Business Journal Public Storage has paid $261 million, or about $12572/sf, for a pair of self-storage facilities with a combined 207,608 square feet in Durham, NC The Glendale, Calif, self-storage company bought the properties from an...
Triangle Business Journal NorthView Partners has filed plans to build a 220-unit apartment project in downtown Cary, NC The five-story property, dubbed Meridian East Chatham, is being planned for a three-acre site at 229 East Chatham St It will...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and PGIM Real Estate is planning to break ground soon on a 315-unit apartment project in Plantation, Fla The venture recently bought a 54-acre development site at 1301 SW 80th Terrace from...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Sherman Associates is planning to develop West Broadway Curve, a 92-unit affordable-housing project in Minneapolis The property, at 1706-1920 West Broadway Ave, will have a mix of apartment and townhome units...
Ready Capital has provided $104 million of financing against the 200-unit City Gardens apartment property in San Francisco The three-year loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, allows the property’s developer, Panoramic Interests of San...
South Florida Business Journal Easton Group has started construction on a 127,000-square-foot warehouse property in Doral, Fla The property is being built on a seven-acre site at 1500 NW 97th Ave as part of the International Corporate Park...
South Florida Business Journal GDF Properties has paid $173 million, or about $91,534/unit, for a portfolio of 29 apartment buildings with a total of 189 units in Broward County, Fla The Joyce M Tinglof Land Trust was the seller The largest...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Tricor Financial Corp has sold Cobblestone Commons, an 88,456-square-foot shopping center in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $375 million, or about $42394/sf A company managed by Isidoro Attie Laniado of Coral...