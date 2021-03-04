Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Globe Alexandria Real Estate Equities has agreed to acquire the 250,000-square-foot Watertown Mall in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is buying the property from Rosen Associates Management Corp of New York...
RAS Property Group has paid $558 million, or $200,000/unit, for the 279-unit Lofts at Wildlight apartment property in the Wildlight master-planned community, about 22 miles north of Jacksonville, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, investment manager bought...
San Antonio Business Journal Encore Enterprises Inc is building a 386-unit apartment building in San Antonio’s Broadway Corridor The Plano, Texas, developer will start work soon on the five-story property, which is being built on a 42-acre...
San Antonio Business Journal The Jamco Group has agreed to lease 500,000 square feet of industrial space in Laredo, Texas The international trade and logistics services company is taking its space at the Killam Industrial Park It will officially...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blaze Partners, a Charleston, SC, multifamily investment firm, is looking to acquire hotels in the southeastern United States and convert them to apartments The company closed on its first deal last week,...
Rentvcom Buchanan Street Partners has paid $22 million, or $20,000/unit, for a 1,100-unit self-storage facility at 6191 SE Powell Blvd in Portland, Ore The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Leon Capital Group The...
Triangle Business Journal Public Storage has paid $261 million, or about $12572/sf, for a pair of self-storage facilities with a combined 207,608 square feet in Durham, NC The Glendale, Calif, self-storage company bought the properties from an...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $91 million, or $19198/sf, for the 474,000-square-foot Southeast Phoenix Distribution Center in Chandler, Ariz The Chicago non-traded REIT purchased the property from its developer, Conor Commercial Real Estate of...
South Florida Business Journal GDF Properties has paid $173 million, or about $91,534/unit, for a portfolio of 29 apartment buildings with a total of 189 units in Broward County, Fla The Joyce M Tinglof Land Trust was the seller The largest...