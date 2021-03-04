Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business B&F Management has filed plans for a 121-unit residential condominium project in Manhattan The 33-story building, at 12 East 37th St, will include a commercial component The development site is between Madison and...
Boston Globe Alexandria Real Estate Equities has agreed to acquire the 250,000-square-foot Watertown Mall in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is buying the property from Rosen Associates Management Corp of New York...
San Antonio Business Journal Encore Enterprises Inc is building a 386-unit apartment building in San Antonio’s Broadway Corridor The Plano, Texas, developer will start work soon on the five-story property, which is being built on a 42-acre...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blaze Partners, a Charleston, SC, multifamily investment firm, is looking to acquire hotels in the southeastern United States and convert them to apartments The company closed on its first deal last week,...
Commercial Observer A venture of APF Properties and Drake Street Partners is converting the former warehouse at 60 Charlton St in Manhattan into 100,000 square feet of office space It bought the six-story building four years ago for $65 million,...
Rentvcom Buchanan Street Partners has paid $22 million, or $20,000/unit, for a 1,100-unit self-storage facility at 6191 SE Powell Blvd in Portland, Ore The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Leon Capital Group The...
Triangle Business Journal NorthView Partners has filed plans to build a 220-unit apartment project in downtown Cary, NC The five-story property, dubbed Meridian East Chatham, is being planned for a three-acre site at 229 East Chatham St It will...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and PGIM Real Estate is planning to break ground soon on a 315-unit apartment project in Plantation, Fla The venture recently bought a 54-acre development site at 1301 SW 80th Terrace from...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Sherman Associates is planning to develop West Broadway Curve, a 92-unit affordable-housing project in Minneapolis The property, at 1706-1920 West Broadway Ave, will have a mix of apartment and townhome units...