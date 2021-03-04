Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business The Trump Organization has sued footwear company Marc Fisher for unpaid rent at the Trump Tower mixed-use building in Manhattan The suit, filed in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, alleges that Fisher owes...
San Antonio Business Journal Encore Enterprises Inc is building a 386-unit apartment building in San Antonio’s Broadway Corridor The Plano, Texas, developer will start work soon on the five-story property, which is being built on a 42-acre...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of TTI Capital has bought the 262-unit Riley Cityline apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Reston, Va, company bought the complex, at 3551 Wilshire Way, from a partnership that was...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank is in the market to sublease about 700,000 square feet of office space at 4 New York Plaza in Manhattan’s Financial District and more than 100,000 sf at 5 Manhattan West in the borough’s Hudson...
Real Estate NJ DNA Motoring has signed a lease to fully occupy a 300,700-square-foot industrial property that’s under construction in Florence, NJ Black Creek Group is developing the building, at 839 Railroad Ave, which is set to open in the...
Dallas Business Journal Blue Star Land wants to build a mixed-use project in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles south of Dallas The developer, which is led by Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys professional football team, has proposed building...
Dallas Business Journal Spire Realty Group is offering for sale the City Place mixed-use development in downtown Fort Worth, Texas An asking price was not known The property consists of 531,468 square feet of office space at 100 and 300 Throckmorton...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to begin on the 361-unit Galatyn Park Station apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas Legacy Partners is the project’s developer It’s being built on the east side of US Highway...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Crow Holdings has bought Seville Uptown, a 363-unit apartment property in Dallas Cypress Real Estate Advisors of Austin, Texas, sold the complex, at 2626 Reagan St in the city’s Oak Lawn neighborhood, for an...