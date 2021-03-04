Log In or Subscribe to read more
Daytoncom Borror and Dillin LLC are planning to build a $265 million mixed-use development in Springboro, Ohio, about 14 miles south of Dayton, Ohio Borror, of Columbus, Ohio, and Dillin LLC, of Springboro, have submitted an application to rezone...
Boston Globe Alexandria Real Estate Equities has agreed to acquire the 250,000-square-foot Watertown Mall in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is buying the property from Rosen Associates Management Corp of New York...
RAS Property Group has paid $558 million, or $200,000/unit, for the 279-unit Lofts at Wildlight apartment property in the Wildlight master-planned community, about 22 miles north of Jacksonville, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, investment manager bought...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of TTI Capital has bought the 262-unit Riley Cityline apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Reston, Va, company bought the complex, at 3551 Wilshire Way, from a partnership that was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blaze Partners, a Charleston, SC, multifamily investment firm, is looking to acquire hotels in the southeastern United States and convert them to apartments The company closed on its first deal last week,...
Rentvcom Buchanan Street Partners has paid $22 million, or $20,000/unit, for a 1,100-unit self-storage facility at 6191 SE Powell Blvd in Portland, Ore The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Leon Capital Group The...
Triangle Business Journal Public Storage has paid $261 million, or about $12572/sf, for a pair of self-storage facilities with a combined 207,608 square feet in Durham, NC The Glendale, Calif, self-storage company bought the properties from an...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $91 million, or $19198/sf, for the 474,000-square-foot Southeast Phoenix Distribution Center in Chandler, Ariz The Chicago non-traded REIT purchased the property from its developer, Conor Commercial Real Estate of...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Sherman Associates is planning to develop West Broadway Curve, a 92-unit affordable-housing project in Minneapolis The property, at 1706-1920 West Broadway Ave, will have a mix of apartment and townhome units...