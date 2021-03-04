Log In or Subscribe to read more
The CMBS market appears to be continuing to stabilize following the coronavirus-induced trough as the volume of loans in special servicing declined by another 1 percent last month, to $5196 billion, according to Trepp LLC February marks the fifth...
The volume of delinquent CMBS loans declined by a whopping $43 billion last month, to $3676 billion, according to Trepp LLC That brings the volume of loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments to its lowest level in 10 months But $124...
Dallas Business Journal Spire Realty Group is offering for sale the City Place mixed-use development in downtown Fort Worth, Texas An asking price was not known The property consists of 531,468 square feet of office space at 100 and 300 Throckmorton...
Seven shopping malls owned by Simon Property Group have seen their appraised values sharply reduced in recent months, most to levels less than what is owed against them The properties are encumbered by a total of $6682 million of CMBS debt Simon has...
Ladder Capital Corp, which like other mortgage REITs was hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, prompting it to sharply reduce its lending activity, has started lending once again The company has nearly $300 million of fixed- and floating-rate loans...
Orlando Business Journal A foreclosure suit has been filed against the owner of the Florida Hotel & Conference Center in Orlando, Fla Tantallon Orlando LLC owns the 511-room property, at 1500 Sand Lake Road, which serves as collateral for $40...
The Real Deal Henry Modell & Co and Weinstein Enterprises are offering for sale four development sites at 360-370 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY Modell owns three of the land parcels, while Weinstein owns the other JLL has the listing for the...
Dallas Morning News Harwood Center, a 723,963-square-foot office property in Dallas, is scheduled to be sold at a March 2 foreclosure auction Fortis Property Group of New York previously had owned the 36-story building, at 1999 Bryan St, which...
Washington Business Journal The 381,074-square-foot office building at 1350 I St in Washington, DC, is scheduled to be sold at a March 10 foreclosure auction Harvey West Auctioneers of Chevy Chase, Md, is handling the auction, which requires a $2...