Boston Globe Alexandria Real Estate Equities has agreed to acquire the 250,000-square-foot Watertown Mall in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is buying the property from Rosen Associates Management Corp of New York...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of TTI Capital has bought the 262-unit Riley Cityline apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Reston, Va, company bought the complex, at 3551 Wilshire Way, from a partnership that was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blaze Partners, a Charleston, SC, multifamily investment firm, is looking to acquire hotels in the southeastern United States and convert them to apartments The company closed on its first deal last week,...
Rentvcom Buchanan Street Partners has paid $22 million, or $20,000/unit, for a 1,100-unit self-storage facility at 6191 SE Powell Blvd in Portland, Ore The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Leon Capital Group The...
Triangle Business Journal Public Storage has paid $261 million, or about $12572/sf, for a pair of self-storage facilities with a combined 207,608 square feet in Durham, NC The Glendale, Calif, self-storage company bought the properties from an...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $91 million, or $19198/sf, for the 474,000-square-foot Southeast Phoenix Distribution Center in Chandler, Ariz The Chicago non-traded REIT purchased the property from its developer, Conor Commercial Real Estate of...
South Florida Business Journal GDF Properties has paid $173 million, or about $91,534/unit, for a portfolio of 29 apartment buildings with a total of 189 units in Broward County, Fla The Joyce M Tinglof Land Trust was the seller The largest...
Bisnow Carr Properties has agreed to sell a 49 percent stake in Washington, DC,’s Midtown Center, in a deal that values the 869,000-square-foot office building at $980 million, or $1,128/sf The Washington company will retain the remaining...
Sacramento Business Journal STAG Industrial Inc has paid $26 million, or $9727/sf, for a 267,284-square-foot industrial building at 5440 Stationers Way in Sacramento, Calif The Boston REIT purchased the property from Goldrich & Kest Industries...