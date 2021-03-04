Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Red Apple Group is developing a 46-story mixed-use project in downtown St Petersburg, Fla The two-building complex, dubbed 400 Central, is being built atop a parking garage and will consist of 300 luxury condominium units,...
South Florida Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided $1538 million of construction financing for the development of a 200,000-square-foot warehouse in Jupiter, Fla TPA Group recently broke ground on the industrial project, at 15601 Park of...
Daytoncom Borror and Dillin LLC are planning to build a $265 million mixed-use development in Springboro, Ohio, about 14 miles south of Dayton, Ohio Borror, of Columbus, Ohio, and Dillin LLC, of Springboro, have submitted an application to rezone...
AZ Big Media Jackson Dearborn Partners and Sub4 Development have broken ground on Solace at Ballpark Village, a 211-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz Black Bear Capital Partners secured construction financing for the project from Benefit...
Crain’s New York Business B&F Management has filed plans for a 121-unit residential condominium project in Manhattan The 33-story building, at 12 East 37th St, will include a commercial component The development site is between Madison and...
Boston Globe Alexandria Real Estate Equities has agreed to acquire the 250,000-square-foot Watertown Mall in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is buying the property from Rosen Associates Management Corp of New York...
San Antonio Business Journal Encore Enterprises Inc is building a 386-unit apartment building in San Antonio’s Broadway Corridor The Plano, Texas, developer will start work soon on the five-story property, which is being built on a 42-acre...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blaze Partners, a Charleston, SC, multifamily investment firm, is looking to acquire hotels in the southeastern United States and convert them to apartments The company closed on its first deal last week,...
Commercial Observer A venture of APF Properties and Drake Street Partners is converting the former warehouse at 60 Charlton St in Manhattan into 100,000 square feet of office space It bought the six-story building four years ago for $65 million,...