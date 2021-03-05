Log In or Subscribe to read more
CIM Group has sold Uptown Station, the 397,000-square-foot creative-office building at 1955 Broadway in Oakland, Calif, to Mapletree Investments of Singapore The property is said to have sold for $435 million, or nearly $1,096/sf, according to a...
Dallas Business Journal Brightstar Corp is said to be leasing the 274,994-square-foot Lakeside Ranch 350 industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The Miami company, a global provider of wireless services and device management...
Dallas Morning News NRP Group is teaming with Texoma Housing Partners to build Princeton Crossroads, a 300-unit luxury apartment complex near McKinney, Texas The property is being built at 149 Princeton Crossroad in Princeton, Texas, about 44 miles...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Somerset, a 372-unit apartment property in Lewisville, Texas, about 26 miles northwest of Dallas LumaCorp sold the property in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The sales price was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has paid $309 million for eight apartment properties with 2,322 units in North Carolina and Virginia The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought the portfolio from a venture of...
Louisville Business First Buckingham Cos has paid $21 million, or $121,387/unit, for 310 at NuLu, a 173-unit apartment complex in Louisville, Ky The Indianapolis investor acquired the property from Pithos LLC, which had paid $23 million for it in...
Boston Globe Alexandria Real Estate Equities has agreed to acquire the 250,000-square-foot Watertown Mall in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is buying the property from Rosen Associates Management Corp of New York...
RAS Property Group has paid $558 million, or $200,000/unit, for the 279-unit Lofts at Wildlight apartment property in the Wildlight master-planned community, about 22 miles north of Jacksonville, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, investment manager bought...
San Antonio Business Journal Encore Enterprises Inc is building a 386-unit apartment building in San Antonio’s Broadway Corridor The Plano, Texas, developer will start work soon on the five-story property, which is being built on a 42-acre...