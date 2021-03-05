Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Ryan Cos has hired JLL to market for sale 700 Oakmont Lane, a 93,000-square-foot office building in the Chicago suburb of Westmont, Ill The Minneapolis developer had purchased the building, then with 275,000 sf, in...
Dallas Business Journal Brightstar Corp is said to be leasing the 274,994-square-foot Lakeside Ranch 350 industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The Miami company, a global provider of wireless services and device management...
Dallas Morning News NRP Group is teaming with Texoma Housing Partners to build Princeton Crossroads, a 300-unit luxury apartment complex near McKinney, Texas The property is being built at 149 Princeton Crossroad in Princeton, Texas, about 44 miles...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Red Apple Group is developing a 46-story mixed-use project in downtown St Petersburg, Fla The two-building complex, dubbed 400 Central, is being built atop a parking garage and will consist of 300 luxury condominium units,...
South Florida Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided $1538 million of construction financing for the development of a 200,000-square-foot warehouse in Jupiter, Fla TPA Group recently broke ground on the industrial project, at 15601 Park of...
Louisville Business First Buckingham Cos has paid $21 million, or $121,387/unit, for 310 at NuLu, a 173-unit apartment complex in Louisville, Ky The Indianapolis investor acquired the property from Pithos LLC, which had paid $23 million for it in...
Starwood Property Trust has provided $155 million of financing for the construction of 23-30 Borden Ave, an 842,175-square-foot industrial property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The property, on the site of a former warehouse for an...
Daytoncom Borror and Dillin LLC are planning to build a $265 million mixed-use development in Springboro, Ohio, about 14 miles south of Dayton, Ohio Borror, of Columbus, Ohio, and Dillin LLC, of Springboro, have submitted an application to rezone...
AZ Big Media Jackson Dearborn Partners and Sub4 Development have broken ground on Solace at Ballpark Village, a 211-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz Black Bear Capital Partners secured construction financing for the project from Benefit...