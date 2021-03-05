Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Somerset, a 372-unit apartment property in Lewisville, Texas, about 26 miles northwest of Dallas LumaCorp sold the property in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The sales price was...
Dallas Morning News Nayeb Group has sold the 124,289-square-foot Towne North shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas An unidentified out-of-state investor was the buyer The sales price was not known Disney Investment Group brokered the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has paid $309 million for eight apartment properties with 2,322 units in North Carolina and Virginia The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought the portfolio from a venture of...
Louisville Business First Buckingham Cos has paid $21 million, or $121,387/unit, for 310 at NuLu, a 173-unit apartment complex in Louisville, Ky The Indianapolis investor acquired the property from Pithos LLC, which had paid $23 million for it in...
Boston Globe Alexandria Real Estate Equities has agreed to acquire the 250,000-square-foot Watertown Mall in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is buying the property from Rosen Associates Management Corp of New York...
RAS Property Group has paid $558 million, or $200,000/unit, for the 279-unit Lofts at Wildlight apartment property in the Wildlight master-planned community, about 22 miles north of Jacksonville, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, investment manager bought...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of TTI Capital has bought the 262-unit Riley Cityline apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Reston, Va, company bought the complex, at 3551 Wilshire Way, from a partnership that was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blaze Partners, a Charleston, SC, multifamily investment firm, is looking to acquire hotels in the southeastern United States and convert them to apartments The company closed on its first deal last week,...
Rentvcom Buchanan Street Partners has paid $22 million, or $20,000/unit, for a 1,100-unit self-storage facility at 6191 SE Powell Blvd in Portland, Ore The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Leon Capital Group The...