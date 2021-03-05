Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal PhilaPort has broken ground on a 201,621-square-foot distribution center in Philadelphia The building, at 445 Pattison Ave, already is fully leased to Holt Logistics Corp It will have 32 loading docks and provide...
Triangle Business Journal Wood Partners has proposed developing a 306-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC The Atlanta developer filed plans to build the six-building complex on 285 acres at 4800 Duraleigh Road, on the site of the former Olde...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Childress Klein and Dominion Realty Partners wants to develop 325 apartment units and up to 90 townhomes in Charlotte, NC The project is being proposed for a 244-acre site at 2200 Cascade Pointe Blvd, near the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Brookfield Property Partners will soon start a massive redevelopment of its Water Tower Place vertical shopping mall along Chicago’s Miracle Mile The company, which had assumed the 818,000-square-foot property,...
Dallas Business Journal Brightstar Corp is said to be leasing the 274,994-square-foot Lakeside Ranch 350 industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The Miami company, a global provider of wireless services and device management...
Dallas Morning News NRP Group is teaming with Texoma Housing Partners to build Princeton Crossroads, a 300-unit luxury apartment complex near McKinney, Texas The property is being built at 149 Princeton Crossroad in Princeton, Texas, about 44 miles...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Red Apple Group is developing a 46-story mixed-use project in downtown St Petersburg, Fla The two-building complex, dubbed 400 Central, is being built atop a parking garage and will consist of 300 luxury condominium units,...
South Florida Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided $1538 million of construction financing for the development of a 200,000-square-foot warehouse in Jupiter, Fla TPA Group recently broke ground on the industrial project, at 15601 Park of...
Starwood Property Trust has provided $155 million of financing for the construction of 23-30 Borden Ave, an 842,175-square-foot industrial property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The property, on the site of a former warehouse for an...