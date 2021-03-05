Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Wood Partners has proposed developing a 306-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC The Atlanta developer filed plans to build the six-building complex on 285 acres at 4800 Duraleigh Road, on the site of the former Olde...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Childress Klein and Dominion Realty Partners wants to develop 325 apartment units and up to 90 townhomes in Charlotte, NC The project is being proposed for a 244-acre site at 2200 Cascade Pointe Blvd, near the...
CIM Group has sold Uptown Station, the 397,000-square-foot creative-office building at 1955 Broadway in Oakland, Calif, to Mapletree Investments of Singapore The property is said to have sold for $435 million, or nearly $1,096/sf, according to a...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Somerset, a 372-unit apartment property in Lewisville, Texas, about 26 miles northwest of Dallas LumaCorp sold the property in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The sales price was...
Dallas Morning News Nayeb Group has sold the 124,289-square-foot Towne North shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas An unidentified out-of-state investor was the buyer The sales price was not known Disney Investment Group brokered the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has paid $309 million for eight apartment properties with 2,322 units in North Carolina and Virginia The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought the portfolio from a venture of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Red Apple Group is developing a 46-story mixed-use project in downtown St Petersburg, Fla The two-building complex, dubbed 400 Central, is being built atop a parking garage and will consist of 300 luxury condominium units,...
South Florida Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided $1538 million of construction financing for the development of a 200,000-square-foot warehouse in Jupiter, Fla TPA Group recently broke ground on the industrial project, at 15601 Park of...
Louisville Business First Buckingham Cos has paid $21 million, or $121,387/unit, for 310 at NuLu, a 173-unit apartment complex in Louisville, Ky The Indianapolis investor acquired the property from Pithos LLC, which had paid $23 million for it in...