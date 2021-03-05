Log In or Subscribe to read more
Montgomery Partners has paid $32 million, or $139,130/unit, for the 230-unit Keyway Apartments in Sparks, Nev The Mill Valley, Calif, investor bought the property, at 1100 15th St, from Elan Multifamily Investments, a San Francisco syndicator, in a...
Jacksonville Business Journal An affiliate of Morgan Properties has paid $1937 million, or about $74,500/unit, for the 260-unit Pointe Sienna Apartment Homes in Jacksonville, Fla The King of Prussia, Pa, company purchased the complex, at 7200 Powers...
Commercial Observer CIM Group has secured $400 million of financing against the 745,000-square-foot office building at 1440 Broadway in Manhattan JPMorgan Chase Bank provided a $300 million loan, which will be securitized in an upcoming,...
CIM Group has sold Uptown Station, the 397,000-square-foot creative-office building at 1955 Broadway in Oakland, Calif, to Mapletree Investments of Singapore The property is said to have sold for $435 million, or nearly $1,096/sf, according to a...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Somerset, a 372-unit apartment property in Lewisville, Texas, about 26 miles northwest of Dallas LumaCorp sold the property in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The sales price was...
Dallas Morning News Nayeb Group has sold the 124,289-square-foot Towne North shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas An unidentified out-of-state investor was the buyer The sales price was not known Disney Investment Group brokered the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has paid $309 million for eight apartment properties with 2,322 units in North Carolina and Virginia The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought the portfolio from a venture of...
South Florida Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided $1538 million of construction financing for the development of a 200,000-square-foot warehouse in Jupiter, Fla TPA Group recently broke ground on the industrial project, at 15601 Park of...
McKinley Mall, an 846,847-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in Buffalo, NY, is being offered for sale by Rialto Capital Advisors, which is managing a $326 million mortgage against it Three of the property's four anchor spaces are...