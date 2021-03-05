Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer CIM Group has secured $400 million of financing against the 745,000-square-foot office building at 1440 Broadway in Manhattan JPMorgan Chase Bank provided a $300 million loan, which will be securitized in an upcoming,...
Dallas Business Journal Brightstar Corp is said to be leasing the 274,994-square-foot Lakeside Ranch 350 industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The Miami company, a global provider of wireless services and device management...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities Inc started seeing signs of a recovery during the fourth quarter in markets that were hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic The Arlington, Va, REIT’s 3,788 apartment units in...
Crain’s New York Business The Trump Organization has sued footwear company Marc Fisher for unpaid rent at the Trump Tower mixed-use building in Manhattan The suit, filed in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, alleges that Fisher owes...
Crain’s New York Business B&F Management has filed plans for a 121-unit residential condominium project in Manhattan The 33-story building, at 12 East 37th St, will include a commercial component The development site is between Madison and...
Boston Globe Alexandria Real Estate Equities has agreed to acquire the 250,000-square-foot Watertown Mall in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is buying the property from Rosen Associates Management Corp of New York...
San Antonio Business Journal The Jamco Group has agreed to lease 500,000 square feet of industrial space in Laredo, Texas The international trade and logistics services company is taking its space at the Killam Industrial Park It will officially...
Commercial Observer A venture of APF Properties and Drake Street Partners is converting the former warehouse at 60 Charlton St in Manhattan into 100,000 square feet of office space It bought the six-story building four years ago for $65 million,...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank is in the market to sublease about 700,000 square feet of office space at 4 New York Plaza in Manhattan’s Financial District and more than 100,000 sf at 5 Manhattan West in the borough’s Hudson...