Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer CIM Group has secured $400 million of financing against the 745,000-square-foot office building at 1440 Broadway in Manhattan JPMorgan Chase Bank provided a $300 million loan, which will be securitized in an upcoming,...
CIM Group has sold Uptown Station, the 397,000-square-foot creative-office building at 1955 Broadway in Oakland, Calif, to Mapletree Investments of Singapore The property is said to have sold for $435 million, or nearly $1,096/sf, according to a...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Somerset, a 372-unit apartment property in Lewisville, Texas, about 26 miles northwest of Dallas LumaCorp sold the property in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The sales price was...
Dallas Morning News Nayeb Group has sold the 124,289-square-foot Towne North shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas An unidentified out-of-state investor was the buyer The sales price was not known Disney Investment Group brokered the...
South Florida Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided $1538 million of construction financing for the development of a 200,000-square-foot warehouse in Jupiter, Fla TPA Group recently broke ground on the industrial project, at 15601 Park of...
Louisville Business First Buckingham Cos has paid $21 million, or $121,387/unit, for 310 at NuLu, a 173-unit apartment complex in Louisville, Ky The Indianapolis investor acquired the property from Pithos LLC, which had paid $23 million for it in...
Crain’s New York Business The Trump Organization has sued footwear company Marc Fisher for unpaid rent at the Trump Tower mixed-use building in Manhattan The suit, filed in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, alleges that Fisher owes...
Boston Globe Alexandria Real Estate Equities has agreed to acquire the 250,000-square-foot Watertown Mall in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is buying the property from Rosen Associates Management Corp of New York...
RAS Property Group has paid $558 million, or $200,000/unit, for the 279-unit Lofts at Wildlight apartment property in the Wildlight master-planned community, about 22 miles north of Jacksonville, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, investment manager bought...