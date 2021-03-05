Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Brookfield Property Partners will soon start a massive redevelopment of its Water Tower Place vertical shopping mall along Chicago’s Miracle Mile The company, which had assumed the 818,000-square-foot property,...
McKinley Mall, an 846,847-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in Buffalo, NY, is being offered for sale by Rialto Capital Advisors, which is managing a $326 million mortgage against it Three of the property's four anchor spaces are...
Louisville Business First Buckingham Cos has paid $21 million, or $121,387/unit, for 310 at NuLu, a 173-unit apartment complex in Louisville, Ky The Indianapolis investor acquired the property from Pithos LLC, which had paid $23 million for it in...
Daytoncom Borror and Dillin LLC are planning to build a $265 million mixed-use development in Springboro, Ohio, about 14 miles south of Dayton, Ohio Borror, of Columbus, Ohio, and Dillin LLC, of Springboro, have submitted an application to rezone...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Sherman Associates is planning to develop West Broadway Curve, a 92-unit affordable-housing project in Minneapolis The property, at 1706-1920 West Broadway Ave, will have a mix of apartment and townhome units...
Dallas Business Journal Spire Realty Group is offering for sale the City Place mixed-use development in downtown Fort Worth, Texas An asking price was not known The property consists of 531,468 square feet of office space at 100 and 300 Throckmorton...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Oak Realty Group has paid $52 million, or $208,835/unit, for the 249-unit Hinton Heights apartment complex in Cottage Grove, Minn The Deerfield, Ill, developer and investor acquired the property...
St Louis Business Journal Invesco Real Estate has paid $709 million, or $255,036/unit, for the 278-unit Cortona at Forest Park Apartments in St Louis The Atlanta investment company purchased the property from Balke Brown Transwestern, which had...
Crain’s Chicago Business Blackstone Group has paid $151 million for a portfolio of seven industrial properties totaling 11 million square feet in and around Chicago The New York company purchased the portfolio from CenterPoint Properties of...