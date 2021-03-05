Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Brookfield Property Partners will soon start a massive redevelopment of its Water Tower Place vertical shopping mall along Chicago’s Miracle Mile The company, which had assumed the 818,000-square-foot property,...
Dallas Morning News NRP Group is teaming with Texoma Housing Partners to build Princeton Crossroads, a 300-unit luxury apartment complex near McKinney, Texas The property is being built at 149 Princeton Crossroad in Princeton, Texas, about 44 miles...
Dallas Morning News Western Wealth Capital has bought the Somerset, a 372-unit apartment property in Lewisville, Texas, about 26 miles northwest of Dallas LumaCorp sold the property in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The sales price was...
Dallas Morning News Nayeb Group has sold the 124,289-square-foot Towne North shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas An unidentified out-of-state investor was the buyer The sales price was not known Disney Investment Group brokered the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Red Apple Group is developing a 46-story mixed-use project in downtown St Petersburg, Fla The two-building complex, dubbed 400 Central, is being built atop a parking garage and will consist of 300 luxury condominium units,...
South Florida Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided $1538 million of construction financing for the development of a 200,000-square-foot warehouse in Jupiter, Fla TPA Group recently broke ground on the industrial project, at 15601 Park of...
Starwood Property Trust has provided $155 million of financing for the construction of 23-30 Borden Ave, an 842,175-square-foot industrial property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The property, on the site of a former warehouse for an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities Inc started seeing signs of a recovery during the fourth quarter in markets that were hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic The Arlington, Va, REIT’s 3,788 apartment units in...
Daytoncom Borror and Dillin LLC are planning to build a $265 million mixed-use development in Springboro, Ohio, about 14 miles south of Dayton, Ohio Borror, of Columbus, Ohio, and Dillin LLC, of Springboro, have submitted an application to rezone...