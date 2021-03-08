Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal The North Miami Beach, Fla, Planning & Zoning Board is hearing a proposal today for a seven-story hotel with 129 rooms in that city The project is being planned for a 086-acre development site, at 16300 NE 19th...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of East End Capital has sold the 19,891-square-foot commercial building at 310 and 318 NW 25th St in Miami for $118 million, or about $59323/sf The New York company sold the property, in the city’s...
Baltimore Business Journal Foundation Development Group has proposed building a 150-unit apartment property in Baltimore The development site, at 1617 Broening Highway, sits across from a pair of Amazoncom Inc warehouses that have a combined 1248...
Philadelphia Business Journal PhilaPort has broken ground on a 201,621-square-foot distribution center in Philadelphia The building, at 445 Pattison Ave, already is fully leased to Holt Logistics Corp It will have 32 loading docks and provide...
Triangle Business Journal Wood Partners has proposed developing a 306-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC The Atlanta developer filed plans to build the six-building complex on 285 acres at 4800 Duraleigh Road, on the site of the former Olde...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Childress Klein and Dominion Realty Partners wants to develop 325 apartment units and up to 90 townhomes in Charlotte, NC The project is being proposed for a 244-acre site at 2200 Cascade Pointe Blvd, near the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Brookfield Property Partners will soon start a massive redevelopment of its Water Tower Place vertical shopping mall along Chicago’s Miracle Mile The company, which had assumed the 818,000-square-foot property,...
Dallas Business Journal Brightstar Corp is said to be leasing the 274,994-square-foot Lakeside Ranch 350 industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The Miami company, a global provider of wireless services and device management...
Dallas Morning News NRP Group is teaming with Texoma Housing Partners to build Princeton Crossroads, a 300-unit luxury apartment complex near McKinney, Texas The property is being built at 149 Princeton Crossroad in Princeton, Texas, about 44 miles...