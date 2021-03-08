Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kilroy Realty Corp has agreed to sell The Exchange on 16th, a 750,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco, for $108 billion, or $1,440/sf The buyer has not yet been identified The price would be among the highest, on a square-foot basis,...
Bldup National Development has filed plans to develop a four-building mixed-use complex in Boston The project, at 323-365 Dorchester Ave, will have two residential buildings with a combined 345 units and two commercial buildings totaling 674,500...
Real Estate NJ A venture of JG Petrucci Co and TD+Partners has wrapped up work on the Station at Grant Avenue, a 90-unit affordable-housing property at 738-758 South Second St in Plainfield, NJ Units at the property will be set aside for residents...
Urban Communities has paid $38325 million, or $134,003/unit, for the Seventh, a 286-unit apartment property in Phoenix The local developer purchased the property from Sterling Real Estate Partners, a Scottsdale, Ariz, value-add investor that was...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of East End Capital has sold the 19,891-square-foot commercial building at 310 and 318 NW 25th St in Miami for $118 million, or about $59323/sf The New York company sold the property, in the city’s...
An affiliate of Treeline Multifamily Partners Ltd has acquired the 165-unit West 38 apartment property at 7333 West 38th Ave in Wheat Ridge, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from its developer, Wazee Partners, also of Denver, for...
Montgomery Partners has paid $32 million, or $139,130/unit, for the 230-unit Keyway Apartments in Sparks, Nev The Mill Valley, Calif, investor bought the property, at 1100 15th St, from Elan Multifamily Investments, a San Francisco syndicator, in a...
The lender, which had provided $85 million of mezzanine debt against the equity in the seven select-service hotels, has taken over the properties They previously were owned by a venture of Hersha Hospitality Trust and Cindat Capital Management The...
Jacksonville Business Journal An affiliate of Morgan Properties has paid $1937 million, or about $74,500/unit, for the 260-unit Pointe Sienna Apartment Homes in Jacksonville, Fla The King of Prussia, Pa, company purchased the complex, at 7200 Powers...