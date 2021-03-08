Log In or Subscribe to read more
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $62 million of financing to fund the construction of the 336-unit Bungalows on Cotton Lane apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The loan would be the second in recent months that ACRES, a Westbury, NY, alternative...
Parkview Financial has provided $100 million of financing to fund the redevelopment of Harrah’s Reno Hotel and Casino into the mixed-use Reno City Center The existing 950-room casino/hotel was acquired last September by CAI Investments of Las...
The lender, which had provided $85 million of mezzanine debt against the equity in the seven select-service hotels, has taken over the properties They previously were owned by a venture of Hersha Hospitality Trust and Cindat Capital Management The...
Commercial Observer CIM Group has secured $400 million of financing against the 745,000-square-foot office building at 1440 Broadway in Manhattan JPMorgan Chase Bank provided a $300 million loan, which will be securitized in an upcoming,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has paid $309 million for eight apartment properties with 2,322 units in North Carolina and Virginia The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought the portfolio from a venture of...
South Florida Business Journal CIBC Bank USA has provided $1538 million of construction financing for the development of a 200,000-square-foot warehouse in Jupiter, Fla TPA Group recently broke ground on the industrial project, at 15601 Park of...
Crain’s New York Business The Trump Organization has sued footwear company Marc Fisher for unpaid rent at the Trump Tower mixed-use building in Manhattan The suit, filed in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, alleges that Fisher owes...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $5725 million of financing against the 179-unit Monarch Buena Vista apartment property in Vista, Calif, which is roughly 40 miles north of San Diego The loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, is designed...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Stiles Corp and PGIM Real Estate is planning to break ground soon on a 315-unit apartment project in Plantation, Fla The venture recently bought a 54-acre development site at 1301 SW 80th Terrace from...