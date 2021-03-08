Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cincinnati Business Courier One Holland is planning to develop the Downs on Nicholson mixed-used project in Independence, Ky, about 16 miles south of Cincinnati The $22 million project, at the northeast intersection of Madison Pike and Taylor Mill...
Bldup National Development has filed plans to develop a four-building mixed-use complex in Boston The project, at 323-365 Dorchester Ave, will have two residential buildings with a combined 345 units and two commercial buildings totaling 674,500...
Real Estate NJ A venture of JG Petrucci Co and TD+Partners has wrapped up work on the Station at Grant Avenue, a 90-unit affordable-housing property at 738-758 South Second St in Plainfield, NJ Units at the property will be set aside for residents...
John Hancock Life Insurance Co has provided $60 million of financing against the 267-unit Excelsior II apartment property in Hackensack, NJ JLL arranged the loan, which allowed the property’s owner, Tidewater Real Estate Co of Hackensack, to...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $62 million of financing to fund the construction of the 336-unit Bungalows on Cotton Lane apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The loan would be the second in recent months that ACRES, a Westbury, NY, alternative...
South Florida Business Journal The North Miami Beach, Fla, Planning & Zoning Board is hearing a proposal today for a seven-story hotel with 129 rooms in that city The project is being planned for a 086-acre development site, at 16300 NE 19th...
San Antonio Business Journal The NRP Group has unveiled plans to develop a $204 million affordable-housing project in San Antonio The Cleveland company has not disclosed the amount of units, but said they will be reserved for tenants making between...
Baltimore Business Journal Foundation Development Group has proposed building a 150-unit apartment property in Baltimore The development site, at 1617 Broening Highway, sits across from a pair of Amazoncom Inc warehouses that have a combined 1248...
Philadelphia Business Journal PhilaPort has broken ground on a 201,621-square-foot distribution center in Philadelphia The building, at 445 Pattison Ave, already is fully leased to Holt Logistics Corp It will have 32 loading docks and provide...