Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A venture of Akridge and The Meridian Group plans to build a 560-unit residential property in Tysons, Va The two-building complex, at 8400 Westpark Drive, will include 45,000 square feet of retail space It will be part of the Boro mixed-use...
Kilroy Realty Corp has agreed to sell The Exchange on 16th, a 750,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco, for $108 billion, or $1,440/sf The buyer has not yet been identified The price would be among the highest, on a square-foot basis,...
Real Estate NJ Elion Partners has paid $297 million, or $14348/sf, for a 207,000-square-foot industrial building in Elizabeth, NJ The Miami investment manager bought the property from a venture of the Seyon Group and Wheelock Street Capital Kassin...
Urban Communities has paid $38325 million, or $134,003/unit, for the Seventh, a 286-unit apartment property in Phoenix The local developer purchased the property from Sterling Real Estate Partners, a Scottsdale, Ariz, value-add investor that was...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of East End Capital has sold the 19,891-square-foot commercial building at 310 and 318 NW 25th St in Miami for $118 million, or about $59323/sf The New York company sold the property, in the city’s...
An affiliate of Treeline Multifamily Partners Ltd has acquired the 165-unit West 38 apartment property at 7333 West 38th Ave in Wheat Ridge, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from its developer, Wazee Partners, also of Denver, for...
Montgomery Partners has paid $32 million, or $139,130/unit, for the 230-unit Keyway Apartments in Sparks, Nev The Mill Valley, Calif, investor bought the property, at 1100 15th St, from Elan Multifamily Investments, a San Francisco syndicator, in a...
Baltimore Business Journal Foundation Development Group has proposed building a 150-unit apartment property in Baltimore The development site, at 1617 Broening Highway, sits across from a pair of Amazoncom Inc warehouses that have a combined 1248...
Philadelphia Business Journal PhilaPort has broken ground on a 201,621-square-foot distribution center in Philadelphia The building, at 445 Pattison Ave, already is fully leased to Holt Logistics Corp It will have 32 loading docks and provide...