Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal APG Capital has proposed developing the Edgewater Commons mixed-use project in Raleigh, NC The local developer is planning the project for a 60-acre site at 5000 Raleigh Beach Road, across from the Edgewater Place shopping...
Philadelphia Business Journal Realty Income Corp has paid $211 million, or $14144/sf, for a 149,180-square-foot industrial building in the Philadelphia suburb of Levittown, Pa The Encino, Calif, REIT bought the property from Alliance HSP of Bryn...
Cincinnati Business Courier One Holland is planning to develop the Downs on Nicholson mixed-used project in Independence, Ky, about 16 miles south of Cincinnati The $22 million project, at the northeast intersection of Madison Pike and Taylor Mill...
Bldup National Development has filed plans to develop a four-building mixed-use complex in Boston The project, at 323-365 Dorchester Ave, will have two residential buildings with a combined 345 units and two commercial buildings totaling 674,500...
Real Estate NJ A venture of JG Petrucci Co and TD+Partners has wrapped up work on the Station at Grant Avenue, a 90-unit affordable-housing property at 738-758 South Second St in Plainfield, NJ Units at the property will be set aside for residents...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $62 million of financing to fund the construction of the 336-unit Bungalows on Cotton Lane apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The loan would be the second in recent months that ACRES, a Westbury, NY, alternative...
Parkview Financial has provided $100 million of financing to fund the redevelopment of Harrah’s Reno Hotel and Casino into the mixed-use Reno City Center The existing 950-room casino/hotel was acquired last September by CAI Investments of Las...
South Florida Business Journal The North Miami Beach, Fla, Planning & Zoning Board is hearing a proposal today for a seven-story hotel with 129 rooms in that city The project is being planned for a 086-acre development site, at 16300 NE 19th...
San Antonio Business Journal The NRP Group has unveiled plans to develop a $204 million affordable-housing project in San Antonio The Cleveland company has not disclosed the amount of units, but said they will be reserved for tenants making between...