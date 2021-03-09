Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Midway and GrayStreet Partners has proposed building a mixed-use project on the site of a former brewery in San Antonio’s Southtown area The 32-acre project, dubbed Lone Star District, would be built...
Triangle Business Journal APG Capital has proposed developing the Edgewater Commons mixed-use project in Raleigh, NC The local developer is planning the project for a 60-acre site at 5000 Raleigh Beach Road, across from the Edgewater Place shopping...
Bisnow A venture of Akridge and The Meridian Group plans to build a 560-unit residential property in Tysons, Va The two-building complex, at 8400 Westpark Drive, will include 45,000 square feet of retail space It will be part of the Boro mixed-use...
Cincinnati Business Courier One Holland is planning to develop the Downs on Nicholson mixed-used project in Independence, Ky, about 16 miles south of Cincinnati The $22 million project, at the northeast intersection of Madison Pike and Taylor Mill...
Bldup National Development has filed plans to develop a four-building mixed-use complex in Boston The project, at 323-365 Dorchester Ave, will have two residential buildings with a combined 345 units and two commercial buildings totaling 674,500...
Real Estate NJ A venture of JG Petrucci Co and TD+Partners has wrapped up work on the Station at Grant Avenue, a 90-unit affordable-housing property at 738-758 South Second St in Plainfield, NJ Units at the property will be set aside for residents...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $62 million of financing to fund the construction of the 336-unit Bungalows on Cotton Lane apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The loan would be the second in recent months that ACRES, a Westbury, NY, alternative...
Parkview Financial has provided $100 million of financing to fund the redevelopment of Harrah’s Reno Hotel and Casino into the mixed-use Reno City Center The existing 950-room casino/hotel was acquired last September by CAI Investments of Las...
South Florida Business Journal The North Miami Beach, Fla, Planning & Zoning Board is hearing a proposal today for a seven-story hotel with 129 rooms in that city The project is being planned for a 086-acre development site, at 16300 NE 19th...