Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has originated $354 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 258-unit Groves at Piney Orchard apartment property in Odenton, Md The 12-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Dolben Co of...
Dasmen Residential has paid $102 million for a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,011 units in Tampa, Fla, and Orlando, Fla The Ramsey, NJ, investor funded its purchase with a $764 million Freddie Mac loan and $329 million of equity, $15...
South Florida Business Journal Associated Bank has provided $2816 million of construction financing for the development of an industrial project in Kendall, Fla The loan comes with a three-year term Ryan Cos of Minneapolis is developing the property...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of Crocker Partners has agreed to pay $2195 million, or about $27074/sf, for a portfolio of three office buildings in Atlanta’s Dunwoody area Franklin Street Properties Corp sold the portfolio, which...
Bldup East Boston Savings Bank has provided $47 million of financing against the 135-unit apartment project at 2 H St in Boston N&P Associates of Newton, Mass, is developing the three-story property, which will include 1,600 square feet of...
The Real Deal Ladder Capital has provided $509 million of financing against a pair of office buildings at 28 West 36th St and 32 West 39th St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, R&B Realty Group, to stave off foreclosure...
Orlando Business Journal A foreclosure suit has been filed against the owner of the 297-room Marriott Downtown Orlando hotel in that Florida city An entity affiliated with United Capital Corp of Great Neck, NY, owns the property, at 400 West...
Benefit Street Partners has provided $54 million of financing against 1660 Linc, a 298,888-square-foot office building in the Uptown neighborhood of Denver The New York alternative lender provided a four-year loan that can be extended by a year,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR & Co is said to be the buyer of Exchange on 16th, a 750,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco that Kilroy Realty Corp has agreed to sell for $108 billion, or $1,440/sf The private-equity...