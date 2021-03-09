Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bldup East Boston Savings Bank has provided $47 million of financing against the 135-unit apartment project at 2 H St in Boston N&P Associates of Newton, Mass, is developing the three-story property, which will include 1,600 square feet of...
The Real Deal Ladder Capital has provided $509 million of financing against a pair of office buildings at 28 West 36th St and 32 West 39th St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, R&B Realty Group, to stave off foreclosure...
Bldup National Development has filed plans to develop a four-building mixed-use complex in Boston The project, at 323-365 Dorchester Ave, will have two residential buildings with a combined 345 units and two commercial buildings totaling 674,500...
Real Estate NJ Elion Partners has paid $297 million, or $14348/sf, for a 207,000-square-foot industrial building in Elizabeth, NJ The Miami investment manager bought the property from a venture of the Seyon Group and Wheelock Street Capital Kassin...
Real Estate NJ A venture of JG Petrucci Co and TD+Partners has wrapped up work on the Station at Grant Avenue, a 90-unit affordable-housing property at 738-758 South Second St in Plainfield, NJ Units at the property will be set aside for residents...
The Real Deal The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has agreed to lease 165,000 square feet of laboratory space at 787 Eleventh Ave, a 449,667-sf mixed-use building in Manhattan A venture of Georgetown Co and Pershing Square Capital Management...
Commercial Observer CIM Group has secured $400 million of financing against the 745,000-square-foot office building at 1440 Broadway in Manhattan JPMorgan Chase Bank provided a $300 million loan, which will be securitized in an upcoming,...
Dallas Business Journal Brightstar Corp is said to be leasing the 274,994-square-foot Lakeside Ranch 350 industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The Miami company, a global provider of wireless services and device management...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities Inc started seeing signs of a recovery during the fourth quarter in markets that were hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic The Arlington, Va, REIT’s 3,788 apartment units in...