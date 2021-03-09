Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Associated Bank has provided $2816 million of construction financing for the development of an industrial project in Kendall, Fla The loan comes with a three-year term Ryan Cos of Minneapolis is developing the property...
Bldup East Boston Savings Bank has provided $47 million of financing against the 135-unit apartment project at 2 H St in Boston N&P Associates of Newton, Mass, is developing the three-story property, which will include 1,600 square feet of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Middle Street Partners has proposed developing a pair of apartment buildings in Atlanta’s Midtown area Details about the number of units were not disclosed The Charleston, SC, company filed plans to build 40- and...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Midway and GrayStreet Partners has proposed building a mixed-use project on the site of a former brewery in San Antonio’s Southtown area The 32-acre project, dubbed Lone Star District, would be built...
Milwaukee Business Journal New Land Enterprises LLP has proposed developing a 251-unit apartment property in Milwaukee The local developer wants to build the nine-story project at 1233 North Van Buren St, on the site of a vacant building that at one...
Triangle Business Journal APG Capital has proposed developing the Edgewater Commons mixed-use project in Raleigh, NC The local developer is planning the project for a 60-acre site at 5000 Raleigh Beach Road, across from the Edgewater Place shopping...
Bisnow A venture of Akridge and The Meridian Group plans to build a 560-unit residential property in Tysons, Va The two-building complex, at 8400 Westpark Drive, will include 45,000 square feet of retail space It will be part of the Boro mixed-use...
Cincinnati Business Courier One Holland is planning to develop the Downs on Nicholson mixed-used project in Independence, Ky, about 16 miles south of Cincinnati The $22 million project, at the northeast intersection of Madison Pike and Taylor Mill...
Bldup National Development has filed plans to develop a four-building mixed-use complex in Boston The project, at 323-365 Dorchester Ave, will have two residential buildings with a combined 345 units and two commercial buildings totaling 674,500...