Dasmen Residential has paid $102 million for a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,011 units in Tampa, Fla, and Orlando, Fla The Ramsey, NJ, investor funded its purchase with a $764 million Freddie Mac loan and $329 million of equity, $15...
South Florida Business Journal Associated Bank has provided $2816 million of construction financing for the development of an industrial project in Kendall, Fla The loan comes with a three-year term Ryan Cos of Minneapolis is developing the property...
Advanced Real Estate Services Inc has paid $575 million, or $500,000/unit, for Axis 2300, a 115-unit apartment property in Irvine, Calif The Irvine company purchased the complex from Essex Property Trust of San Mateo, Calif, in a deal brokered by...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Middle Street Partners has proposed developing a pair of apartment buildings in Atlanta’s Midtown area Details about the number of units were not disclosed The Charleston, SC, company filed plans to build 40- and...
Orlando Business Journal A foreclosure suit has been filed against the owner of the 297-room Marriott Downtown Orlando hotel in that Florida city An entity affiliated with United Capital Corp of Great Neck, NY, owns the property, at 400 West...
Triangle Business Journal APG Capital has proposed developing the Edgewater Commons mixed-use project in Raleigh, NC The local developer is planning the project for a 60-acre site at 5000 Raleigh Beach Road, across from the Edgewater Place shopping...
Philadelphia Business Journal Realty Income Corp has paid $211 million, or $14144/sf, for a 149,180-square-foot industrial building in the Philadelphia suburb of Levittown, Pa The Encino, Calif, REIT bought the property from Alliance HSP of Bryn...
Kilroy Realty Corp has agreed to sell The Exchange on 16th, a 750,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco, for $108 billion, or $1,440/sf The buyer has not yet been identified The price would be among the highest, on a square-foot basis,...