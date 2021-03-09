Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Electra America and AKA are in the market to raise $500 million of equity commitments for a hotel investment fund The vehicle, Electra America Opportunity Fund, will pursue full-service properties in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wheelock Street Capital has raised $500 million for its first open-ended investment fund, Wheelock Street Real Estate Long Term Value Fund The fund is a complementary vehicle to the Greenwich, Conn,...
The following story has been edited to correct the size of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc’s forward pipeline, which previously was understated, and clarify its financing strategy Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate...
CBRE Group Inc has acquired a 35 percent stake in Industrious in a deal that values the flexible workspace provider at more than $571 million The Dallas company paid more than $200 million for the stake, making it Industrious’ largest...
A total of $344 billion was raised in the structured tax-deferred market last year, according to Mountain Dell Consulting LLC Despite the disruption caused by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the year was the fourth most-active for the...
Waterton has raised $15 billion of investor commitments for its largest-ever investment fund, Waterton Residential Property Venture XIV LP The fund, which reached its hard cap and topped its $125 billion target, is a whopping 63 percent larger than...
Arch Cos, a New York real estate investment firm that owns and develops residential and office properties, is looking to double the size of its apartment portfolio over the next two years It owns 11 apartment properties with 2,913 units, primarily...
Waypoint Real Estate Investments, a Boca Raton, Fla, investment manager that owns about 20,000 residential units across the United States, has expanded its focus to making preferred-equity investments against properties in that sector It completed...
JRK Property Holdings has paid $815 million for a pair of apartment properties with a total of 576 units in Houston and suburban St Louis as it gears up for what it hopes will be $15 billion of new apartment-property investments this year That would...