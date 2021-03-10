Log In or Subscribe to read more
Milwaukee Business Journal Zilber Property Group plans to break ground on two industrial buildings totaling 356,000 square feet at the intersection of Beloit Avenue and State Highway 11 in Janesville, Wis, about 40 miles southeast of Madison, Wis...
Clayco has broken ground on an 800,000-square-foot industrial building in Blair, Neb, about 25 miles north of Omaha, Neb The project is being built on an 85-acre site at the corner of Wilbur and South 10th streets that Gateway Development Corp, a...
Commercial Observer Jennison Associates has signed a 15-year lease for 120,809 square feet at Park Avenue Plaza, a 15 million-sf office building in Manhattan The asset-management firm will occupy floors 24 through 27 at the property, at 55 East 52nd...
Milwaukee Business Journal New Land Enterprises LLP has proposed developing a 251-unit apartment property in Milwaukee The local developer wants to build the nine-story project at 1233 North Van Buren St, on the site of a vacant building that at one...
Cincinnati Business Courier One Holland is planning to develop the Downs on Nicholson mixed-used project in Independence, Ky, about 16 miles south of Cincinnati The $22 million project, at the northeast intersection of Madison Pike and Taylor Mill...
The Real Deal The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has agreed to lease 165,000 square feet of laboratory space at 787 Eleventh Ave, a 449,667-sf mixed-use building in Manhattan A venture of Georgetown Co and Pershing Square Capital Management...
Crain’s Chicago Business Brookfield Property Partners will soon start a massive redevelopment of its Water Tower Place vertical shopping mall along Chicago’s Miracle Mile The company, which had assumed the 818,000-square-foot property,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Ryan Cos has hired JLL to market for sale 700 Oakmont Lane, a 93,000-square-foot office building in the Chicago suburb of Westmont, Ill The Minneapolis developer had purchased the building, then with 275,000 sf, in...
Dallas Business Journal Brightstar Corp is said to be leasing the 274,994-square-foot Lakeside Ranch 350 industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The Miami company, a global provider of wireless services and device management...