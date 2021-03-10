Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal The developer of the 84-unit One Thousand Museum luxury condominium complex in Miami has been hit with an $827 million foreclosure suit The suit was filed by Motcomb Estates against a venture led by developer Gilberto...
Boston Globe V10 Development is planning to build the 366-unit Sky Everett apartment property in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The 21-story building, at 114 Spring St, will include a 6,000-square-foot bar and restaurant The developer is looking...
Milwaukee Business Journal Zilber Property Group plans to break ground on two industrial buildings totaling 356,000 square feet at the intersection of Beloit Avenue and State Highway 11 in Janesville, Wis, about 40 miles southeast of Madison, Wis...
Houston Business Journal The city of Conroe, Texas, is building a 250-room hotel and convention center as part of the Grand Central Park master-planned community in that suburban Houston city Construction is expected to start soon on the project,...
Dallas Business Journal VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on a 621,874-square-foot industrial project in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas The Kansas City, Mo, company is developing the property near the intersection of US Highway 80...
Clayco has broken ground on an 800,000-square-foot industrial building in Blair, Neb, about 25 miles north of Omaha, Neb The project is being built on an 85-acre site at the corner of Wilbur and South 10th streets that Gateway Development Corp, a...
South Florida Business Journal Associated Bank has provided $2816 million of construction financing for the development of an industrial project in Kendall, Fla The loan comes with a three-year term Ryan Cos of Minneapolis is developing the property...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of Crocker Partners has agreed to pay $2195 million, or about $27074/sf, for a portfolio of three office buildings in Atlanta’s Dunwoody area Franklin Street Properties Corp sold the portfolio, which...
Bldup East Boston Savings Bank has provided $47 million of financing against the 135-unit apartment project at 2 H St in Boston N&P Associates of Newton, Mass, is developing the three-story property, which will include 1,600 square feet of...