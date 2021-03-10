Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Paceline Equity Partners has acquired the 6,000-square-foot retail condominium at 106 Spring St in Manhattan The Dallas private-equity firm bought the space via a foreclose auction that was conducted under the Uniform Commercial...
Dasmen Residential has paid $102 million for a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,011 units in Tampa, Fla, and Orlando, Fla The Ramsey, NJ, investor funded its purchase with a $764 million Freddie Mac loan and $329 million of equity, $15...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of Crocker Partners has agreed to pay $2195 million, or about $27074/sf, for a portfolio of three office buildings in Atlanta’s Dunwoody area Franklin Street Properties Corp sold the portfolio, which...
Advanced Real Estate Services Inc has paid $575 million, or $500,000/unit, for Axis 2300, a 115-unit apartment property in Irvine, Calif The Irvine company purchased the complex from Essex Property Trust of San Mateo, Calif, in a deal brokered by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR & Co is said to be the buyer of Exchange on 16th, a 750,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco that Kilroy Realty Corp has agreed to sell for $108 billion, or $1,440/sf The private-equity...
Philadelphia Business Journal Realty Income Corp has paid $211 million, or $14144/sf, for a 149,180-square-foot industrial building in the Philadelphia suburb of Levittown, Pa The Encino, Calif, REIT bought the property from Alliance HSP of Bryn...
Kilroy Realty Corp has agreed to sell The Exchange on 16th, a 750,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco, for $108 billion, or $1,440/sf The buyer has not yet been identified The price would be among the highest, on a square-foot basis,...
Real Estate NJ Elion Partners has paid $297 million, or $14348/sf, for a 207,000-square-foot industrial building in Elizabeth, NJ The Miami investment manager bought the property from a venture of the Seyon Group and Wheelock Street Capital Kassin...
Urban Communities has paid $38325 million, or $134,003/unit, for the Seventh, a 286-unit apartment property in Phoenix The local developer purchased the property from Sterling Real Estate Partners, a Scottsdale, Ariz, value-add investor that was...