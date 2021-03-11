Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Francisco Business Times Pacific Gas and Electric Co is in the market to sell its 14 million-square-foot headquarters in downtown San Francisco The energy company has hired CBRE to market the property, which is expected to fetch around $800...
Only 114 applications for conditional green cards through the country's EB-5 visa program were processed during the first nine months of last year That's down 952 percent from the 2,386 applications during the first nine months of 2019, and was due...
Commercial Observer Bank Leumi has provided $140 million of construction financing for a 234-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the developer, a venture of Rabsky Group and Spencer Equity Group, to retire $91 million of debt...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is that Amazoncom Inc has plans for a 183,000-square-foot industrial building near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Plans have been filed to develop the property on a 504-acre site at 4226 Beam Road A...
Triad Business Journal Upland Development Co LLC has recently purchased a 136-acre development site in Winston-Salem, NC, for a planned 110,000-square-foot industrial project The property is being built on a speculative basis, at 475 Enterprise...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on Cypress Pointe Distribution Center, a 153,496-square-foot warehouse property in Pompano Beach, Fla A venture of Blackstone Group and Foundry Commercial is building the industrial property, on a...
Boston Globe V10 Development is planning to build the 366-unit Sky Everett apartment property in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The 21-story building, at 114 Spring St, will include a 6,000-square-foot bar and restaurant The developer is looking...
Milwaukee Business Journal Zilber Property Group plans to break ground on two industrial buildings totaling 356,000 square feet at the intersection of Beloit Avenue and State Highway 11 in Janesville, Wis, about 40 miles southeast of Madison, Wis...
Houston Business Journal The city of Conroe, Texas, is building a 250-room hotel and convention center as part of the Grand Central Park master-planned community in that suburban Houston city Construction is expected to start soon on the project,...