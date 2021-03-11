Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Related Group has broken ground on Town Deer Valley, a 388-unit luxury apartment property in Phoenix The Miami developer expects the project’s first units to be ready in the second quarter of next year Town Deer Valley, at 24032...
Commercial Observer Bank Leumi has provided $140 million of construction financing for a 234-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the developer, a venture of Rabsky Group and Spencer Equity Group, to retire $91 million of debt...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is that Amazoncom Inc has plans for a 183,000-square-foot industrial building near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Plans have been filed to develop the property on a 504-acre site at 4226 Beam Road A...
Triad Business Journal Upland Development Co LLC has recently purchased a 136-acre development site in Winston-Salem, NC, for a planned 110,000-square-foot industrial project The property is being built on a speculative basis, at 475 Enterprise...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on Cypress Pointe Distribution Center, a 153,496-square-foot warehouse property in Pompano Beach, Fla A venture of Blackstone Group and Foundry Commercial is building the industrial property, on a...
Boston Globe V10 Development is planning to build the 366-unit Sky Everett apartment property in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The 21-story building, at 114 Spring St, will include a 6,000-square-foot bar and restaurant The developer is looking...
Milwaukee Business Journal Zilber Property Group plans to break ground on two industrial buildings totaling 356,000 square feet at the intersection of Beloit Avenue and State Highway 11 in Janesville, Wis, about 40 miles southeast of Madison, Wis...
Houston Business Journal The city of Conroe, Texas, is building a 250-room hotel and convention center as part of the Grand Central Park master-planned community in that suburban Houston city Construction is expected to start soon on the project,...
Dallas Business Journal VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on a 621,874-square-foot industrial project in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas The Kansas City, Mo, company is developing the property near the intersection of US Highway 80...