Crain’s New York Business Triple Five Group is in jeopardy of losing a 49 percent stake in a pair of North American malls, one of which is the famed Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn The Edmonton, Alberta, company had used that stake in the...
The Real Deal The indoor dining capacity at New York City restaurants will increase to 50 percent on March 19 It’s currently at 35 percent New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had suspended indoor dining in December as the number of coronavirus...
REBusiness Online Visual Pak Cos has signed a lease to fully occupy a 472,176-square-foot industrial building in the Bristol Highlands Commerce Center in Bristol, Wis The contract packaging and logistics company was represented in the deal by CBRE,...
Milwaukee Business Journal Zilber Property Group plans to break ground on two industrial buildings totaling 356,000 square feet at the intersection of Beloit Avenue and State Highway 11 in Janesville, Wis, about 40 miles southeast of Madison, Wis...
Clayco has broken ground on an 800,000-square-foot industrial building in Blair, Neb, about 25 miles north of Omaha, Neb The project is being built on an 85-acre site at the corner of Wilbur and South 10th streets that Gateway Development Corp, a...
Commercial Observer Jennison Associates has signed a 15-year lease for 120,809 square feet at Park Avenue Plaza, a 15 million-sf office building in Manhattan The asset-management firm will occupy floors 24 through 27 at the property, at 55 East 52nd...
Milwaukee Business Journal New Land Enterprises LLP has proposed developing a 251-unit apartment property in Milwaukee The local developer wants to build the nine-story project at 1233 North Van Buren St, on the site of a vacant building that at one...
Cincinnati Business Courier One Holland is planning to develop the Downs on Nicholson mixed-used project in Independence, Ky, about 16 miles south of Cincinnati The $22 million project, at the northeast intersection of Madison Pike and Taylor Mill...
The Real Deal The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has agreed to lease 165,000 square feet of laboratory space at 787 Eleventh Ave, a 449,667-sf mixed-use building in Manhattan A venture of Georgetown Co and Pershing Square Capital Management...