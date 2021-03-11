Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Woodspear Properties has paid $298 million, or $256,897/unit, for Fox Run Lofts, a 116-unit apartment property in Englewood, Colo, about 20 miles southeast of Denver The San Marcos, Calif, real estate...
Triad Business Journal An affiliate of NFI Industries has bought a former Kmart distribution center in Greensboro, NC, for $74 million, or about $4774/sf The Camden, NJ, company bought the 155-square-foot industrial facility, which sits on 94 acres...
Pacific Development Partners has paid $117 million, or $329,577/unit, for the newly built Montreux, a 355-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investment and development company purchased the complex from the Statesman Group of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pantzer Properties Inc has paid $845 million, or about $352,083/unit, for the 240-unit Alexan apartment property in Wrentham, Mass, about 35 miles south of Boston The New York multifamily specialist...
Commercial Observer Paceline Equity Partners has acquired the 6,000-square-foot retail condominium at 106 Spring St in Manhattan The Dallas private-equity firm bought the space via a foreclose auction that was conducted under the Uniform Commercial...
Rentvcom ARKA Properties Group Inc has paid $1925 million, or $24743/sf, for a 77,800-square-foot industrial park at 14723-14825 Oxnard St in Van Nuys, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, investor purchased the property from Rexford Industrial Realty...
Dasmen Residential has paid $102 million for a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,011 units in Tampa, Fla, and Orlando, Fla The Ramsey, NJ, investor funded its purchase with a $764 million Freddie Mac loan and $329 million of equity, $15...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of Crocker Partners has agreed to pay $2195 million, or about $27074/sf, for a portfolio of three office buildings in Atlanta’s Dunwoody area Franklin Street Properties Corp sold the portfolio, which...
Advanced Real Estate Services Inc has paid $575 million, or $500,000/unit, for Axis 2300, a 115-unit apartment property in Irvine, Calif The Irvine company purchased the complex from Essex Property Trust of San Mateo, Calif, in a deal brokered by...