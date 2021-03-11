Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Related Group has broken ground on Town Deer Valley, a 388-unit luxury apartment property in Phoenix The Miami developer expects the project’s first units to be ready in the second quarter of next year Town Deer Valley, at 24032...
Rentvcom ARKA Properties Group Inc has paid $1925 million, or $24743/sf, for a 77,800-square-foot industrial park at 14723-14825 Oxnard St in Van Nuys, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, investor purchased the property from Rexford Industrial Realty...
Crain’s Chicago Business Ryan Cos has hired JLL to market for sale 700 Oakmont Lane, a 93,000-square-foot office building in the Chicago suburb of Westmont, Ill The Minneapolis developer had purchased the building, then with 275,000 sf, in...
McKinley Mall, an 846,847-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in Buffalo, NY, is being offered for sale by Rialto Capital Advisors, which is managing a $326 million mortgage against it Three of the property's four anchor spaces are...
AZ Big Media Jackson Dearborn Partners and Sub4 Development have broken ground on Solace at Ballpark Village, a 211-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz Black Bear Capital Partners secured construction financing for the project from Benefit...
Rentvcom Buchanan Street Partners has paid $22 million, or $20,000/unit, for a 1,100-unit self-storage facility at 6191 SE Powell Blvd in Portland, Ore The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Leon Capital Group The...
Sacramento Business Journal STAG Industrial Inc has paid $26 million, or $9727/sf, for a 267,284-square-foot industrial building at 5440 Stationers Way in Sacramento, Calif The Boston REIT purchased the property from Goldrich & Kest Industries...
Dallas Business Journal Spire Realty Group is offering for sale the City Place mixed-use development in downtown Fort Worth, Texas An asking price was not known The property consists of 531,468 square feet of office space at 100 and 300 Throckmorton...
Multi Housing News A venture of Greystar and Origin Investments has broken ground on Elan Pikes Peak, a 321-unit apartment development in Colorado Springs, Colo Greystar, of Charleston, SC, and Origin, of Chicago, expect to finish construction in...