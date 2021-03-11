Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal The indoor dining capacity at New York City restaurants will increase to 50 percent on March 19 It’s currently at 35 percent New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had suspended indoor dining in December as the number of coronavirus...
Commercial Observer Bank Leumi has provided $140 million of construction financing for a 234-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the developer, a venture of Rabsky Group and Spencer Equity Group, to retire $91 million of debt...
Crain’s Chicago Business Amita Health is offering for sublease its entire 223,000-square-foot headquarters at 2601 Navistar Drive in Lisle, Ill, about 28 miles west of Chicago The healthcare company occupies seven floors across three buildings...
South Florida Business Journal The developer of the 84-unit One Thousand Museum luxury condominium complex in Miami has been hit with an $827 million foreclosure suit The suit was filed by Motcomb Estates against a venture led by developer Gilberto...
REBusiness Online Visual Pak Cos has signed a lease to fully occupy a 472,176-square-foot industrial building in the Bristol Highlands Commerce Center in Bristol, Wis The contract packaging and logistics company was represented in the deal by CBRE,...
Commercial Observer Paceline Equity Partners has acquired the 6,000-square-foot retail condominium at 106 Spring St in Manhattan The Dallas private-equity firm bought the space via a foreclose auction that was conducted under the Uniform Commercial...
Boston Globe V10 Development is planning to build the 366-unit Sky Everett apartment property in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The 21-story building, at 114 Spring St, will include a 6,000-square-foot bar and restaurant The developer is looking...
Milwaukee Business Journal Zilber Property Group plans to break ground on two industrial buildings totaling 356,000 square feet at the intersection of Beloit Avenue and State Highway 11 in Janesville, Wis, about 40 miles southeast of Madison, Wis...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has originated $354 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 258-unit Groves at Piney Orchard apartment property in Odenton, Md The 12-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Dolben Co of...