Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal A groundbreaking is slated for May on a 293,000-square-foot industrial project in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas Titan Development Ltd is the project’s developer It’s being built on a...
San Antonio Business Journal Exeter Property Group has bought a two-building industrial property at 1727 Cornerway Blvd in San Antonio’s Northeast Side area An affiliate of Soto-Fis Investments LLC of San Antonio sold the 280,653-square-foot...
AZ Big Media Related Group has broken ground on Town Deer Valley, a 388-unit luxury apartment property in Phoenix The Miami developer expects the project’s first units to be ready in the second quarter of next year Town Deer Valley, at 24032...
Only 114 applications for conditional green cards through the country's EB-5 visa program were processed during the first nine months of last year That's down 952 percent from the 2,386 applications during the first nine months of 2019, and was due...
Commercial Observer Bank Leumi has provided $140 million of construction financing for a 234-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the developer, a venture of Rabsky Group and Spencer Equity Group, to retire $91 million of debt...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is that Amazoncom Inc has plans for a 183,000-square-foot industrial building near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Plans have been filed to develop the property on a 504-acre site at 4226 Beam Road A...
Triad Business Journal Upland Development Co LLC has recently purchased a 136-acre development site in Winston-Salem, NC, for a planned 110,000-square-foot industrial project The property is being built on a speculative basis, at 475 Enterprise...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on Cypress Pointe Distribution Center, a 153,496-square-foot warehouse property in Pompano Beach, Fla A venture of Blackstone Group and Foundry Commercial is building the industrial property, on a...
Boston Globe V10 Development is planning to build the 366-unit Sky Everett apartment property in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The 21-story building, at 114 Spring St, will include a 6,000-square-foot bar and restaurant The developer is looking...