Crain’s New York Business Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group has sued the owner of Manhattan’s Andaz Hotel, alleging that it defaulted on a $55 million loan against the 253-room property In its suit, which was filed in Manhattan Supreme...
San Francisco Business Times Pacific Gas and Electric Co is in the market to sell its 14 million-square-foot headquarters in downtown San Francisco The energy company has hired CBRE to market the property, which is expected to fetch around $800...
Crain’s New York Business Triple Five Group is in jeopardy of losing a 49 percent stake in a pair of North American malls, one of which is the famed Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn The Edmonton, Alberta, company had used that stake in the...
The Real Deal The indoor dining capacity at New York City restaurants will increase to 50 percent on March 19 It’s currently at 35 percent New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had suspended indoor dining in December as the number of coronavirus...
Commercial Observer Bank Leumi has provided $140 million of construction financing for a 234-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the developer, a venture of Rabsky Group and Spencer Equity Group, to retire $91 million of debt...
Commercial Observer Paceline Equity Partners has acquired the 6,000-square-foot retail condominium at 106 Spring St in Manhattan The Dallas private-equity firm bought the space via a foreclose auction that was conducted under the Uniform Commercial...
Boston Globe V10 Development is planning to build the 366-unit Sky Everett apartment property in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The 21-story building, at 114 Spring St, will include a 6,000-square-foot bar and restaurant The developer is looking...
Bldup East Boston Savings Bank has provided $47 million of financing against the 135-unit apartment project at 2 H St in Boston N&P Associates of Newton, Mass, is developing the three-story property, which will include 1,600 square feet of...
The Real Deal Ladder Capital has provided $509 million of financing against a pair of office buildings at 28 West 36th St and 32 West 39th St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, R&B Realty Group, to stave off foreclosure...