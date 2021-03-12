Log In or Subscribe to read more
Walton Street Capital has secured $825 million of financing against the 435,000-square-foot Orange County Business Center in Santa Ana, Calif Natixis provided the loan, which will be used to retire $61 million of financing from Bank of America,...
Commercial Observer Blackstone Group has signed a lease for an additional 80,000 square feet of headquarters space at 345 Park Ave, a 18 million-sf office building in Manhattan The New York investment manager now occupies about 720,000 sf at the...
The Real Deal A venture of CIM Group and LIVWRK is offering for sale 320 apartment units at 85 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to market the units, which could sell for $235 million, or $734,375/unit The 85 Jay...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Aareal Capital Corp has provided $235 million of financing against 724 Fifth Ave, a 65,010-square-foot office and retail building in Manhattan The loan allowed Wharton Properties, its owner, to retire $235...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Woodspear Properties has paid $298 million, or $256,897/unit, for Fox Run Lofts, a 116-unit apartment property in Englewood, Colo, about 20 miles southeast of Denver The San Marcos, Calif, real estate...
Crain’s New York Business Triple Five Group is in jeopardy of losing a 49 percent stake in a pair of North American malls, one of which is the famed Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn The Edmonton, Alberta, company had used that stake in the...
The Real Deal The indoor dining capacity at New York City restaurants will increase to 50 percent on March 19 It’s currently at 35 percent New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had suspended indoor dining in December as the number of coronavirus...
Commercial Observer Bank Leumi has provided $140 million of construction financing for a 234-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the developer, a venture of Rabsky Group and Spencer Equity Group, to retire $91 million of debt...
South Florida Business Journal The developer of the 84-unit One Thousand Museum luxury condominium complex in Miami has been hit with an $827 million foreclosure suit The suit was filed by Motcomb Estates against a venture led by developer Gilberto...