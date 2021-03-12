Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group has sued the owner of Manhattan’s Andaz Hotel, alleging that it defaulted on a $55 million loan against the 253-room property In its suit, which was filed in Manhattan Supreme...
The Real Deal A venture of CIM Group and LIVWRK is offering for sale 320 apartment units at 85 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to market the units, which could sell for $235 million, or $734,375/unit The 85 Jay...
Crain’s New York Business Triple Five Group is in jeopardy of losing a 49 percent stake in a pair of North American malls, one of which is the famed Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn The Edmonton, Alberta, company had used that stake in the...
The Real Deal The indoor dining capacity at New York City restaurants will increase to 50 percent on March 19 It’s currently at 35 percent New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had suspended indoor dining in December as the number of coronavirus...
Commercial Observer Bank Leumi has provided $140 million of construction financing for a 234-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the developer, a venture of Rabsky Group and Spencer Equity Group, to retire $91 million of debt...
Crain’s Chicago Business Amita Health is offering for sublease its entire 223,000-square-foot headquarters at 2601 Navistar Drive in Lisle, Ill, about 28 miles west of Chicago The healthcare company occupies seven floors across three buildings...
REBusiness Online Visual Pak Cos has signed a lease to fully occupy a 472,176-square-foot industrial building in the Bristol Highlands Commerce Center in Bristol, Wis The contract packaging and logistics company was represented in the deal by CBRE,...
Commercial Observer Paceline Equity Partners has acquired the 6,000-square-foot retail condominium at 106 Spring St in Manhattan The Dallas private-equity firm bought the space via a foreclose auction that was conducted under the Uniform Commercial...
Boston Globe V10 Development is planning to build the 366-unit Sky Everett apartment property in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The 21-story building, at 114 Spring St, will include a 6,000-square-foot bar and restaurant The developer is looking...